COLOMBUS, GA. — Califormulations LLC is converting a segment of its production area from beverages to hand sanitizer. The company, which provides R&D and manufacturing services for beverage entrepreneurs, will use raw materials donated by Teterboro, NJ-based ingredients supplier Symrise Flavors North America.

A portion of the hand sanitizer produced at the company’s Columbus facility will go to local organizations in need.

“With the shortage of hand sanitizer currently being experienced in COVID hot spots, we felt it was important for us to act quickly since we have the capability to produce and package hand sanitizer right at our site,” said Toby Polhamus, president of Califormulations. “We are partnering with the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to direct our product where it is most needed in the region and our team is proud that we are able to contribute.”

Symrise NA became an investor and strategic partner in Califormulations last year. Innovation services provided by the company include consumers insights, prototyping, piloting, scale-up and packaging.