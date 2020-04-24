MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. recently announced a $5 million “manufacture to donate” initiative to address urgent hunger needs in the United States stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Several of the company’s plants are now making food, boxing it up and sending it straight to Feeding America. The organization is providing the food to its network of 200 member food banks, food pantries and meal programs.

“In times like this communities come together and families help other families,” said Adam Lyche, plant manager at General Mills’ Chanhassen plant. “By making this gift, General Mills is enabling the Chanhassen plant family to help families around the US in this critical time of need.”

Shawn O’Grady, group president of the Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment at General Mills, added, “By utilizing those production lines, our team members at our plants are really stepping up to help produce this much-needed food. It’s amazing. As a food manufacturer, it’s so important for us to step forward at a time when so many new people are really in need. It’s really exciting to be able to engage with our plants and our people to solve this problem.”

In all, General Mills facilities will make and donate $5 million worth of product to Feeding America over the next two months, including waffles, whole grain cereals, granola bars, French toast and more.

The company and the General Mills Foundation have announced additional plans to support its employees and communities in response to the impact of COVID-19. Efforts include $5 million in charitable grants from the General Mills Foundation to support food access and other basic needs in key global markets and manufacturing communities around the world.

The grants span Asia, Europe, Australia, Latin America and North America, and will increase food bank capacity, to ensure food access and address vital needs of vulnerable populations during the pandemic.

The General Mills Foodservice segment recently announced efforts to help support the restaurant industry, including a $100,000 donation to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) to help restaurant workers facing hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Additionally, General Mills Foodservice recently rolled out a series of efforts to rally support for restaurants and drive business, which can be found on its resource page.