SAN FRANCISCO — The Naked Market is introducing AvoCrazy, a new plant-based avocado puff snack that is gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO.

Containing 100 calories and 1 gram of protein per bag, the puffed snacks are made with organic rice flour, avocado oil and defatted avocado powder, organic spinach powder and rosemary extract. The puffs come in vegan cheddar, vegan ranch and barbecue salsa flavors.

“Avocados are one of Americas favorite foods … yet, aside from avocado toast and in salads, there has been very little innovation in how we enjoy avocados,” said Harrison Fugman, chief executive officer of The Naked Market. “AvoCrazy will fill that void with avocado puffs that are delicious and nutritious. The AvoCrazy product launch is the latest example of our company’s ability to create highly unique and socially driven food brands in a timely manner as we continue to make an impact on the food and beverage world.”

AvoCrazy is the third brand The Naked Market has launched within the past six months. The company also recently debuted Flock Chicken Chips and Beach House Bowls.