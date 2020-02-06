PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Ferrero USA, Inc., part of the global confectionery company Ferrero Group, announced plans for a new distribution center outside of Atlanta.

The 728,000-square-foot facility, located in McDonough, Ga., will add 250 new jobs to the local economy and is expected to begin operating in early September.

The new distribution center comes on the heels of a facility expansion at the company’s North American headquarters in New Jersey and the opening of two manufacturing plants in Bloomington and Franklin Park, Ill. The company also has added new distribution centers in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The McDonough facility adds capacity for Ferrero to distribute its growing portfolio of brands, including Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Crunch, throughout North America. Over time the center will distribute other Ferrero brands, including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder.

“This represents another important milestone in the expansion of our logistics capabilities in the market,” said Luca Robbiano, vice president, North America supply chain for Ferrero. “Our new distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Arizona and now Georgia are crucial for driving both strong organic and acquisition-driven growth.”