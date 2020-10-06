PARSIPPANY, NJ. — B&G Foods, Inc. is expanding the Ortega brand lineup with taco shells and flour tortillas formulated with cauliflower and a trio of street taco-inspired sauces. Ortega Street Taco Sauce varieties include three-chile and garlic, chipotle tomato habanero and chile lime. The products are available at grocery stores nationwide.

“Ortega Cauliflower & Corn Taco Shells and Ortega Cauliflower & Flour Tortillas, paired with our new Ortega Street Taco Sauces, will give families the opportunity to add some fun to taco night with bold, contemporary flavors and thoughtful ingredients,” said Jordan Greenberg, chief commercial officer and executive vice president for B&G Foods. “We are excited to introduce innovation to the Mexican category to give consumers more options in customizing their tacos.”