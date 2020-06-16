MOSS LANDING, CALIF. — Nestle SA’s Sweet Earth Foods business is adding eight new globally-inspired products to its plant-based portfolio, including two burritos and six entree bowls.

Debuting in the frozen aisle, the new burritos and bowls all incorporate either Sweet Earth’s meatless Awesome Grounds or Mindful Chik’n, which are made with either pea or soy protein.

The Awesome Cheeseburger Burrito is made with plant-based Awesome Grounds, cheddar jack cheese, kale and a tangy tomato onion salsa. The burrito contains 440 calories, 16 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber.

The Buffalo Style Chik’n Burrito contains Mindful Chik’n, carrots, celery and buffalo hot sauce. The burrito contains 310 calories, 12 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber.

The Mongolian Beefless Bowl includes Awesome Grounds, snap peas, water chestnuts and Mongolian sauce served over a bed of rice. The bowl contains 410 calories, 14 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.

The Kung Pao Chik’n Bowl features Mindful Chik’n, rice, celery, toasted peppers, bell peppers and kung pao sauce. The bowl contains 270 calories, 15 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.

The Awesome Pasta Puttanesca Bowl combines pasta and Awesome Grounds with cherry tomatoes, olives, capers and a classic puttanesca sauce. The bowl contains 350 calories, 13 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.

The Chik’n Fajita Bowl is made with Mindful Chik’n, black beans, onions, bell peppers, corn, poblanos and a rangy tomatillo poblano sauce over a bed of cauliflower rice. The bowl contains 260 calories, 18 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.

The Awesome Bulgogi Bowl, available exclusively at Target, contains Korean-style Awesome Grounds with purple cabbage, carrots, bok choy and a sesame garlic sriracha sauce on a bed of rice. The bowl contains 430 calories, 14 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber.

The Butter Chik’n Bowl, also only available at Target, is a mild curry dish featuring Mindful Chik’n with a vegan buttery tomato sauce, chickpeas, carrots and green peas on a bed of rice. The bowl contains 240 calories, 16 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber.

“More than ever, today’s consumers are looking for plant-based options that are packed with flavor and convenient, especially when it might be harder to find traditional meat products on shelves,” said Jessica Vasisht, vice president of Sweet Earth Foods. “Sweet Earth is meeting this demand by offering new plant-based options that appeal to flexitarians by satisfying cravings of traditional foods, but also provides plant-based nutrition and goodness in an easy, ready-to-heat format.”