COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — DuPont is expanding its plant-based ingredient portfolio with the launch of Danisco Planit.

The new brand offers a comprehensive range of functional ingredients, including plant proteins, hydrocolloids, cultures, probiotics, fibers, food protection, antioxidants, natural extracts, emulsifiers and enzymes, as well as tailor-made systems.

“We named this new brand Danisco Planit as an acknowledgement that when scaling up this industry it must happen in a sustainable way,” said Birgitte Borch, vice president of marketing for DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences’ food and beverage business. “Danisco Planit is a significant launch for us. We offer a total ingredient solution with the ability to deliver taste, texture, nutrition and sustainability.”

The brand was designed for co-creation of plant-based beverages, dairy alternatives, meat, fish and seafood. It also may enable a greater variety of plant-based categories.

“In order to take plant-based mainstream, we need to expand innovation beyond imitation,” Ms. Borch said. “We want to support the shift to a more plant-based diet by creating multiple options.”

DuPont Danisco Planit has been launched globally and covers services and expertise along with a broad ingredient portfolio.

“We believe co-creation is the route to shape the market and capture fast-evolving consumer needs for every eating occasion,” Ms. Borch said. “We want to create sustainable consumer loyalty, ensuring that plant-based products are loved and tasty enough to become a regular part of consumers’ diets, not just a ‘try it once.’”