DELFT, THE NETHERLANDS, and PARIS — Royal DSM and the Avril Group have formed a joint venture to produce canola (rapeseed) proteins for the global food industry. DSM will own 75% of joint venture, called Olatein, and Avril will own the other 25%. Construction will begin on a manufacturing facility in Dieppe, France.

Paris-based Avril has a 35-year history in oilseed and protein crop production. Delft-based DSM offers patented processes and technology for extracting protein from canola meal. DSM will market and sell the ingredient, CanolaPro, which may be used in various applications, including baked foods, bars and ready-to-mix products as well as vegan and vegetarian products like meat and dairy alternatives.

“With the global population continuing to grow and the demand for healthy and nutritious proteins on the rise, the world needs sustainable solutions,” said Patrick Niels, president of DSM Food Specialties. “Our partnership with Avril enables the production of CanolaPro, a high-quality and nutritious protein that supports our customers to provide consumers around the world with better tasting, more enjoyable meat and dairy alternatives — in line with the market trends.”

Avril will supply Olatein with non-GMO canola meal from the new crushing unit that will be created on the site. The new facility will include a biomethane production unit, which will contribute to supplying the local public energy network and minimize the environmental footprint of production.

“This partnership with DSM is part of Avril’s strategy to develop and conquer new markets with the aim of structuring a new high-protein seed sector and thus contribute to increasing France’s and Europe’s protein self-sufficiency,” said Jean-Philippe Puig, chief executive officer of the Avril Group.