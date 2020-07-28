LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands, a division of Post Holdings, Inc., has partnered with Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., Canton, Mass., to introduce a pair of ready-to-eat cereals inspired by Dunkin’ coffee beverages.

Set to debut in August, Post Dunkin’ Caramel Macchiato cereal and Post Dunkin’ Mocha Latte cereal each feature flavored marshmallows and crunchy cereal pieces. A serving contains a small amount of caffeine, equal to one-tenth of a cup of coffee, according to the company.

“Coffee and cereal are the ultimate breakfast go-tos, ranking as the top two most consumed items to help people start their day,” said Josh Jans, brand manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands. “Dunkin’ coffee is a daily ritual for Americans, and we’re excited to be partnering with them to indulge their fans’ coffee cravings. Getting the flavor right on our new cereals was a top priority, and we think we’ve nailed the rich, smooth and creamy taste.”

Post previously has partnered with Mondelez International, Inc. to introduce cereal varieties inspired by Chips Ahoy!, Nutter Butter and Oreo cookie brands and Sour Patch Kids candy. A collaboration with Hostess Brands, Inc., Kansas City, produced Post Hostess Twinkies cereal, Post Hostess Honey Bun cereal and Post Hostess Donettes cereal.

Dunkin’ has teamed with several consumer packaged goods companies to develop grocery products, including ready-to-drink coffee beverages manufactured and distributed by the Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta, and limited-edition Dunkin’ Donuts Pop-Tarts produced by Kellogg Co., Battle Creek, Mich. The company also offers coffee creamer in Boston Kreme and coffee cake flavors made by Danone North America, White Plains, NY.

“We love delighting customers with surprising new ways to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’,” said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’. “For our fans who already start their days with Dunkin’, this gives them another way to experience their favorite flavors.

“The Post Cereals team has done an excellent job of paying homage to the caramel macchiato and mocha latte with these new cereals. We can’t wait to see how customers enjoy them."