KANSAS CITY, MO. – Multivac Inc. announced the appointment of four sales and applications specialists in North America who will join the Fritsch bakery equipment team.

Dave Hipenbecker joined Multivac in July as the regional sales manager for the eastern half of the United States and the Caribbean. Mr. Hipenbecker has 39 years of baking industry experience, holding multiple positions of engineering leadership with baking companies. He served as the 2013 Chairman for the American Society of Baking (ASB) and has been involved in BEMA and its Baking Industry Forum for the last 12 years.

Ralf Hartfiel joined Multivac in June as the regional sales manager for the western half of the United States. Mr. Hartfiel has 40 years of industry experience, starting as an apprentice in Germany before finishing his master’s degree in baking. He has held sales positions at Reiser, Kaak Group, AMF Tromp and his own manufacturing business, Complete Bakery Concepts.

Randy Kelly joined Multivac in October 2019 as the applications specialist for the bakery team at Fritsch, a Multivac company. Mr. Kelly has been in the baking industry for 22 years. He started his career with Fritsch in 1998 as a test baker and installer. He has spent the last 20 years working with EPCO, Ltd. in process development, project management and after sales support for industrial bakeries. He is a graduate of the AIB Baking Science and Technology resident course.

Matt Zielsdorf joined Multivac in September 2019. He serves as the director of sales for the Fritsch bakery team, managing day-to-day sales initiatives as well as working with existing and new customers in the United States. Mr. Zielsdorf has 24 years of industry experience, having held several sales and general management roles at companies including Fedco, Peerless Food Equipment, Fritsch, Definox and Apache Stainless. He has been involved in industry associations and served as BEMA’s chairman from 2011-12.