RENO, NEV. — Rowdy Bars is entering the keto category with the launch of a new prebiotic-powered protein bar.

The Keto Chocolatey Cookie Dough Rowdy Bar combines bovine collagen protein and Yacon root, a prebiotic, low-glycemic sweetening agent. Other key ingredients include almond butter, egg white protein, whey protein concentrate, coconut oil, monk fruit extract and sea salt.

Along with maintaining healthy digestion, skin, bones and muscles, the bar may help with workout recovery, tissue healing, weight management and blood sugar and blood pressure regulation, Rowdy Bars said.

Keto Rowdy Bars contains 14 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and 5 grams of carbs per bar and are free from soy, added sugars, sugar alcohols and erythritol.

“We are so excited to bring our consumers a keto-friendly, superfood and prebiotic-packed nutrition bar,” said Kellie Lee, founder of Rowdy Bars. “By expanding our product line and listening to our consumers, we are providing the same nutritious and easily digestible Rowdy Bar, with the added benefits of fitting into the keto lifestyle.”

The Keto Chocolaty Cookie Dough Rowdy Bar is available in six-bar packs for $13.99 and 12-bar packs for $24.99.