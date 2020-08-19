VICTOR, IDAHO — Kate’s Real Food, a manufacturer of organic energy bars, is expanding distribution of its products to additional Whole Foods Market stores, including Baltimore; Columbus, Ohio; Denver; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Portland, Ore.; Richmond, Va.; Seattle; and Washington.

To accommodate the expansion, Kate’s Real Food last year partnered with Tram Bar Co-Packing, LLC (now known as The Organic Snack Co.) to build a new production facility in Bedford, Pa. The 20,000-square-foot facility enables Kate’s to increase production from 1 million bars to 12 million bars per year.

Kate’s said its expansion in Whole Foods outlets is an integral part of its strategy to “reinvent and disrupt” the energy bar category.

“Legacy brands are on the downturn,” said Kate Schade, founder of Kate’s Real Food. “We are excited to be working with Whole Foods during a time when consumer snacking habits are shifting and the demand for nutrient-rich options are on the rise. It’s so natural to feel aligned with a company that shares our same values: high-quality foods and relationships that nurture each other’s growth.”

Kate’s Real Food’s signature energy bar, the Tram Bar, was produced by Ms. Schade as fuel for days skiing from the Jackson Hole Aerial Tram located near her home in Wyoming. The company now makes six energy bars that contain no artificial sweeteners. The bars are USDA-certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO and sweetened with organic honey. The bars also include a variety of organic ingredients, including oats, nut butters, apricots and cherries.