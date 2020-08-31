DANBURY, CONN. — Better-for-you snack brand LesserEvil is introducing Grain Free Veggie Sticks.

The Veggie Sticks are made from a medley of sustainably sourced organic vegetables, including tomato, pumpkin, carrot, spinach and broccoli. They are available in two flavors, Vegan Ranch and Himalayan Pink Salt, each containing 120 calories per serving.

The snacks are certified USDA organic, vegan, paleo, non-GMO project verified, grain-free, gluten-free and kosher.

“At a time when we are seeing shoppers purchase more snacks and indulgent treats, whether it’s for comfort, cravings, or mindful moments, we want to be there delivering the cleanest, sustainable options they can count on to be healthier while still packing deliciousness,” said Charles Coristine, president and chief executive officer of LesserEvil. “We have taken a hard look at the category and see a significant opportunity to bring to the marketplace a differentiated line of Grain Free Veggie Sticks, from the tasty on-trend flavors and crunch to the density of real, organic vegetables and healthy fats from better oils.”

The Veggie Sticks are available in 4.5-oz units for a suggested retail price of $3.99. They launched alongside two new items joining the company’s organic popcorn and Paleo Puffs lines.

Fiery Hot Grain Free Paleo Puffs are made with organic cassava, coconut, sweet potato flour, Himalayan pink salt, organic habanero pepper and coconut oil. They contain 130 calories per serving and are available in 5-oz units for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

New Pumpkin Spice Organic Popcorn brings a seasonal twist to LesserEvil’s organic air-popped popcorn. Featuring pumpkin spice seasoning and tumbled in organic extra virgin coconut oil and Himalayan salt, the limited time offering contains 110 calories per serving and is available in 7-oz 5-packs for a suggested retail price of $19.99.

LesserEvil’s Veggie Sticks and Fiery Hot Paleo Puffs launched at Whole Foods Market nationwide and online at Amazon and lesserevil.com. The seasonal Pumpkin Spice Organic Popcorn is sold exclusively on lesserevil.com.