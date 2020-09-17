WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. – Del Monte Foods, Inc. has introduced Oats To Go, a ready-to-eat line of oatmeal cups formulated with whole grains and fruit.

The new product is available in maple brown sugar crunch, banana nut, triple berry almond and apple cinnamon crunch varieties. Each option is a good source of fiber, has 10 grams of protein, 20 grams of whole grains and half a serving of fruit.

“We know getting kids up, ready and fed can be a struggle,” said Liam Farrell, vice president of brand marketing for Del Monte Foods. “Oats To Go is our newest innovation, one that embodies what we at Del Monte are all about — bringing on-trend products, convenience and nutrition to people in a way that doesn't sacrifice taste or break the bank.”