MARSHALL, MINN. — Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of Schwan’s Co. offering retail brands throughout the frozen-food category, has pushed forward its innovation efforts with the increase in at-home eating.

The company is launching five new products under the Red Baron, Freschetta, Edwards and Pagoda brands by October 2020.

New pizza products include Red Baron Pizza Melts, available in pepperoni, supreme and four cheese varieties; Red Baron Stuffed Crust Pizza, available in pepperoni, four cheese and meat trio varieties; and Freschetta Thin Crust Pizza, available in premium pepperoni, five cheese and garden veggie varieties.

Schwan’s Consumer Brands also is launching Pagoda Vegetable Egg Rolls, a meat-free spin on the brand’s signature chicken and pork egg rolls.

The company is adding two new fruit-forward treats to its Edwards Signatures line of frozen desserts: Edwards Peach Crème Pie and Edwards Caramel Apple Pie. The frozen pies include a layer of fruit and don’t require baking. Also part of the Edwards Signature line will be the Georgia-style Pecan and Pumpkin Spicy Crème Pies.

“We are excited about the innovation in our pipeline — these products have been influenced by market and consumer insights, and ultimately shaped and validated by consumers,” said Brad Smith, vice president of marketing at Schwan’s Consumer Brands. “With the historic growth that the frozen category has experienced and acceleration of products turning at shelf since March, Schwan’s is bringing pizza, Asian snacks and desserts innovations to our customers as quickly as possible so they can meet consumer demand.”