CAMDEN, NJ. — Camille Pierce has been named vice president and chief culture officer at Campbell Soup Co. She will lead the company’s inclusion and diversity strategy.

Ms. Pierce joins Campbell Soup from Whirlpool Corp., where she was senior director of global inclusion and diversity.

“We’re approaching inclusion and diversity and culture change in a comprehensive and systemic way, by making it a company-wide priority supported by an integrated plan with measurable goals and a multi-year approach,” said Mark Clouse, president and chief executive officer of Camden-based Campbell Soup Co. “Camille’s leadership and expertise will add tremendous value to our team, and she will be critical in our ongoing progress to build an inclusive and winning culture.”

Ms. Pierce will report to Xavier Bosa, Campbell Soup’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer, and to Mr. Clouse.

When Ms. Pierce was at Whirlpool, Benton Harbor, Mich., the company was named a noteworthy company for diversity and inclusion by DiversityInc, which seeks to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. Black Enterprise Magazine in 2019 recognized Ms. Pierce as a top executive in diversity and inclusion.

Ms. Pierce worked for 20 years at Procter & Gamble, where she held marketing and human resources roles. She received a bachelor’s of science in business administration and a master’s in business administration from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.