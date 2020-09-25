CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. is expanding its protein portfolio with the launch of Arcon T textured pea proteins, Prolite MeatTEX textured wheat protein and Prolite MeatXT non-textured wheat protein.

Available in both pea protein and chickpea blends and pea protein and navy bean blends, Arcon T textured pea proteins deliver improved hydration properties and offer a higher PDCAAS score than other pea proteins on the market, the company said. The ingredients have a light color, minimized off notes and are suitable for use in plant-based meat alternatives.

Prolite MeatTEX textured wheat protein and its non-textured counterpart, Prolite MeatXT wheat protein, contribute meat-like texture to meat and seafood alternative products. They have a clean taste, a blank-slate color base and offer enhanced water absorption and hydration speeds.

In its OutsideVoice Protein Segmentation Study, ADM found the top factor motivating consumers in the plant-based category was health and nutrition, while unsatisfactory taste and texture were the top complaints. The new pea and wheat proteins were designed to make it easier to overcome this barrier with improved taste and texture.

“The key to winning over consumers with plant proteins is fine-tuning the product for optimal sensory appeal,” said Jacquelyn Schuh, product marketing director for alternative proteins at ADM. “It is essential to get aspects like taste and texture just right. ADM is the only company offering a full portfolio of textured soy, wheat and pea proteins, which unlocks a virtually limitless range of possibilities for creating exciting new products in the plant protein space.”