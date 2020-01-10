CHICAGO — Katie Beirne Fallon has been named executive vice president and chief global impact officer at McDonald’s Corp.

She will lead the newly created Global Impact Team, which brings together key functions across government relations, communications, sustainability and corporate philanthropy to accelerate McDonald’s positive impact, the company said.

“At a time of great global complexity, there is an increasing expectation on companies to play a leading role,” said Christopher Kempczinski, president and chief executive officer at McDonald’s Corp. “We welcome that challenge and are raising our ambitions. Our ability to make an impact in the world will be deeply strengthened by bringing together expertise from across our organization to create a function that is focused on purpose and guided by our values.”

Ms. Fallon most recently was executive vice president of global corporate affairs at Hilton, where she spearheaded the company’s commitment to cutting its environmental footprint in half and doubling its social impact by 2030. She also launched the Hilton Effect Foundation, which invests in organizations aligned with the 2030 goals. Before that, she was senior adviser and director of legislative affairs for President Barack Obama, serving as the president’s chief liaison to congress. She also was deputy communications director at the White House.

“Katie is an accomplished leader who embodies the values we live by every day at McDonald’s,” Mr. Kempczinski said. “She will bring critical insights from her experience in both the public and private sectors that will help ensure we continue to lead the way in serving our customers and stakeholders, both in our restaurants and the communities in which we operate.”