ARLINGTON, VA. — SNAC International, the international trade association for the snack industry, has pushed back its SNAXPO trade show and convention to Aug. 22-24, 2021, in Charlotte, NC. The new date supersedes the March 28-30 dates announced earlier this year.

“We are pleased to announce the return of SNAXPO,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and chief executive officer of SNAC International. “Industry executives consistently tell us this is one of the most important events on their calendar, and it was sorely missed this year. So, we have developed a plan to bring the snack industry together, safely, in-person to help its companies and its leaders develop the products, marketing strategies and supply chain solutions that help them win with consumers.”

SNAXPO is considered the most comprehensive convention devoted exclusively to the international snack industry, featuring a two-day expo-style exhibit floor full of equipment, packaging, ingredients, seasonings, private label manufacturing and all other products and services related to producing and marketing traditional and innovative snacks. The event also offers networking opportunities.

SNAC International said the decision to move the trade show to August from March was developed in close consultation with local and state public health officials. The event will comply with all relevant public health requirements in place during the event, SNAC International said.

“We are optimistic that the public health landscape will look very different in August versus March of 2021,” Ms. Avery said. “Accordingly, our plan is to deliver a safe, meaningful and valuable SNAXPO event. As our planning continues, we will be vigilant in monitoring the public health situation and adjust accordingly to deliver on that promise.”

SNAXPO 2020 had been scheduled for March 22-24 in Charlotte, but was canceled on March 5 due to a dramatic drop in attendance relating to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).