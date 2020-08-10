Attendee registration is now open for the PMMI’s new web-based event, Pack Expo Connects 2020, running Nov. 9-13. The digital event replaces Pack Expo International, which was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pack Expo Connects delivers the power of PMMI Media Group and the Pack Expo brand to connect the packaging and processing industry during these challenging times. With more than 600 exhibitors featuring state-of-the-art virtual showrooms, attendees can spend less time and effort searching for the latest innovations and more time fostering connections via live chats, live product demos and interactive educational opportunities.

At the heart of Pack Expo Connects is what attendees value most: technology in action. With more than 2,600 live product demos over five days, attendees will be able to watch demonstrations of machinery and products in 15-minute increments. Attendees can schedule one-on-one live chats with product and technical experts to find targeted solutions and expeditiously search for specific products among 12 specific categories.

“We recognize how busy today’s packaging professional is and made it our goal for Pack Expo Connects to maximize attendees’ time, making it easy to connect with the right suppliers remotely,” said Joe Angel, president, PMMI Media Group.

In addition to exhibitor interaction, Pack Expo Connects offers virtual educational opportunities covering the most pertinent industry trends. These include the daily Jumpstart to kick off each day of the event, including a Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network session on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with Jan Tharp, president and chief executive officer at Bumble Bee Foods, San Diego, Calif. Innovation Stages, Trend Chats and The Solution Room will offer expert-led interactive educational sessions, and the Showcase of Packaging Innovations will feature a web portal of the latest in packaging from Pack Expo Connects partners. Daily Download sessions with PMMI Media Group editors will discuss each day’s highlights.

Live showroom hours will run Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.

International demo hours have also been added each day to expand Pack Expo Connects’ global reach. They will be broadcasting at 9 p.m. CT and 4 a.m. CT. These time slots will enable attendees who reside outside the Western Hemisphere to view solutions and enjoy live interactions with exhibitors.

In addition, all educational sessions will be available on-demand for international attendees to watch at times convenient to them. Spanish language closed captioning will also be provided for the Jumpstart sessions.

The MyConnects Planner can assist in organizing information and planning what sessions to attend and exhibitors to visit.

Preview Week will be held Nov. 2-6, the week before Pack Expo Connects. During the preview, attendees can browse, add product demos, educational sessions and all items of interest to their MyConnects Planner.