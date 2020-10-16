LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND —Emmi Group, a Swiss dairy processor, has acquired Indulge Desserts from New York-based AUA Private Equity Partners. The acquisition allows Emmi to strengthen its subsidiary Emmi Dessert Italia and establish a presence in the United States. Financial terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Indulge Desserts, New York, produces premium desserts under four brands: Taste it Presents, Cannoli Factory, Love & Quiches and Joey’s Fine Foods. Generating annual sales between $80 million to $90 million, the company services retailers, foodservice operators and e-commerce outlets.

The acquisition will play a strategic role in the development of Emmi Dessert Italia, noted Urs Riedener, chief executive officer, Emmi Group.

“With Indulge Desserts, we are not only acquiring a highly innovative and agile center of excellence for desserts with a strong market position in the USA, but we are also opening up new sales opportunities for our premium desserts from Italy,” he said.

Emmi entered the dessert market in 2012 with its acquisition of A-27, an Italian cake producer. In 2018, it formed Emmi Dessert Italia, which produces 20 product lines and exports to 46 countries.