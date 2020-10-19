WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has named Ben Simpson as the organization’s new director of membership. In his new role, Mr. Simpson will be responsible for increasing member engagement and growing the association’s membership, and will work closely with Jennifer Colfelt, vice president of operations and membership, and Sydney Langer, membership coordinator.

“He is passionate about understanding the unique challenges and priorities of each member,” Ms. Colfelt said. “His extensive experience building consultative relationships with executives and delivering solutions will further strengthen ABA’s ability to address our members’ specific priorities and challenges.”

Prior to joining the ABA, Mr. Simpson was associate director of member relations at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), where he served as a relationship manager to more than 250 accounts, working on both member retention and new member recruitment. Earlier, he managed large and complex member and client relationships for organizations such as EAB and Royall & Co.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications – strategic advertising at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Ben’s NAM experience has given him excellent insight into manufacturing and how to effectively message around the value of trade associations and their member benefits,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “He is driven by intellectual curiosity and is tenaciously dedicated to delivering results for members. He greatly values ABA’s collaboration culture, and I am excited to welcome him to the team.”