HORSHAM, PA. — After more than a year in test marketing in California, Bimbo Bakeries USA is rolling out The Rustik Oven signature artisan bread line nationwide.

The Rustik Oven is available in three varieties — sourdough, artisan white, and hearty grains and seeds. The bread is Non-GMO Project verified and made without any artificial colors or flavors.

“For so long, we heard our consumers’ feedback over the struggle of choosing between the superior quality of bread from their favorite local bakery and the longer shelf life and convenience of bread from a grocery store,” said Jessica Grane, marketing director for premium and artisan bread at BBU. “Thanks to our signature baking process, we’re proud to bring this unique offering to the artisan bread category and offer our fans the taste that they love in a more convenient way. The Rustik Oven is all about making simple gatherings an occasion to savor, and during these times when so many are eating more meals at home, we look forward to our three distinct varieties unleashing culinary imagination and inspiring a slower, more delicious pace of life.”

In a 2019 interview with Milling & Baking News, Jon Silvon, then vice president of BBU, said The Rustik Oven was brought to the United States after a successful launch in Spain.

Produced with a sourdough starter, The Rustik Oven bread is baked slowly in a stone oven, ensuring even baking and allowing the loaf to develop a firm, golden crust, BBU said. The company said the sourdough variety ferments 24 hours before baking.

The Rustik Oven introduction marks the second time in recent years BBU has looked to one of its overseas markets to mine a production innovation idea for transplantation to the United States. In 2015, the company launched Artesano bread in the United States under the Sara Lee banner. The product, which originated in Bimbo’s business in Colombia, has enjoyed great success.

To celebrate the nationwide launch of The Rustik Oven, BBU has partnered with celebrity chef Laura Vitale to offer an exclusive cooking experience for one fan and their friends and family. Ms. Vitale is host of “Simply Laura” on The Cooking Channel and “Laura in the Kitchen,” her YouTube cooking show with more than 3.7 million subscribers. The contest will run from Oct. 9 to Nov. 9.

“Great bread is such an important foundation to any meal,” Ms. Vitale said. “I love that The Rustik Oven is made using simple, real ingredients — it's the perfect canvas for so many meals. I can’t wait to show our lucky contest winners how to make quick and easy recipes and savor the moments that matter.”

The Rustik Oven is available at grocery stores and other major food retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $4.69.