HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a division of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, is bringing more innovation to the bread aisle with the launch of Sara Lee Artesano Potato Bakery Bread. The new bread features thick slices containing sea salt, butter and the flavor of potato bread.

In launching the new bread, BBU cited research showing consumers are gravitating toward more savory bread varieties, including brioche and potato.

“As a leading brand in the bread aisle, we want to continue to meet our loyal fans’ needs, demands and tastebuds,” said Ben Buch, marketing director of Sara Lee Bread. “With potato bread becoming a growing go-to for the American consumer, Sara Lee is thrilled to add this favorite to our family of varieties. We hope this new addition to our Artesano Bakery Breads portfolio will spark inspiration for new family-favorite recipes this fall and winter as they indulge in the flavors of the season.”

Sara Lee Artesano Bread is available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide in a 20-oz, 15-slice loaf, for a suggested retail price of $2.99. In addition to the new potato variety, Artesano Bread is available in original, golden wheat and brioche.

BBU introduced the Artesano brand in the United States in 2015 under the Sara Lee banner. The product, which originated in Bimbo’s business in Colombia, has enjoyed great success over the past five years.

Bimbo said Artesano “bridges the bakery and grocery aisle divide with a handmade taste and mouthwateringly soft texture.”

Amid new product introductions of recent years in the bread category, Artesano is unusual for its absence of whole grains, specialty grains or targeted functional health benefit.