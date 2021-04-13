NEW YORK — Paul Nardone has been named chief executive officer at Hippeas, a maker of organic chickpea puffs and chickpea-based tortilla chips. He succeeds founder Livio Bisterzo, who has transitioned into the role of executive chairman.

Mr. Nardone brings more than 30 years of experience in a variety of food, beverage and consumer packaged goods companies. Prior to joining Hippeas, he was CEO of better-for-you snacking platform PopCorners. He also was CEO of Immaculate Baking Co., Annie’s Homegrown and Stirrings premium cocktails.

In his new role, he will focus on growing Hippeas’ portfolio, expanding production and opening new channels of distribution.

“As we continue to build excitement and momentum around the Hippeas brand, Paul's vast experience and perspective in building and scaling emerging brands will be invaluable,” Mr. Bisterzo said. “I'm excited to see Hippeas reach its full potential and fulfill my original vision of the brand becoming a household name for American consumers.”

As executive chairman, Mr. Bisterzo will continue to be an integral force for growth at the company, focusing on numerous strategic initiatives.

“I'm looking forward to collaborating with Livio and the Hippeas team to take the brand to new heights,” Mr. Nardone said. “As plant-based diets and a strong focus on health and wellness continue to become more mainstream, Hippeas has tremendous growth potential in the better-for-you snack category.”