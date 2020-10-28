LOS ANGELES — Velocity Snack Brands is expanding its Popchips portfolio with two new product lines. Popchips Grain Free and Popchips Corn Chips are debuting in more than 2,100 Kroger Co. stores nationwide.

The grain-free varieties are formulated with cassava root and popped with heat and pressure to create a light, airy texture. Flavors include sea salt and Cajun honey.

The corn-based product is air-popped and contains 50% less fat than fried corn chips, according to the company. The first available flavor is salted, with additional varieties in development.

Similar to the brand’s potato-based snacks, both new product lines are non-GMO and made with simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or preservatives. They mark the brand’s first new innovation under the ownership of Velocity Snack Brands, a portfolio company of VMG Partners that formed and acquired Popchips last October. Over the past year, chief executive officer Amit Pandhi has built a team of consumer packaged goods industry experts to establish new infrastructure, processes and strategies to prepare for the launch while laying the foundation to acquire, incubate and grow additional brands.

“I’m incredibly proud of the world-class team we’ve put together at VSB in the past year,” Mr. Pandhi said. “Concepting and delivering new products for Popchips was one of our first objectives as a company. To get that done in just a little over a year, in the face of uncertain times, is a testament to the unique atmosphere we’ve built at VSB. We have the flexibility of small startups with the deep expertise of larger corporate entities, all without the cumbersome standards and processes that can hinder growth potential.”