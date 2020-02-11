SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Amy’s Kitchen has plans to open a new 65,000-square-foot production plant in San Jose. The new facility will begin making the company’s frozen pizzas by January 2021.

Amy’s Kitchen said the expansion to San Jose follows “significant increases in demand” for its products over the past several months. A total of 180 employees are expected to be hired for the facility by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The facility is expected to give Amy’s Kitchen additional space to provide its team with the room needed for safe production and social distancing in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new facility will be Amy’s Kitchen’s fourth. The company also has plants in Santa Rosa, Calif.; White City, Ore.; and Pocatello, Idaho.

Earlier this year, Amy’s Kitchen began offering new gluten-free pizzas formulated with vegetables. The Veggie Crust Pizzas feature crusts made from organic cauliflower, sweet potato and broccoli topped with slow-simmered tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. The pizzas are available in cheese and spinach varieties.