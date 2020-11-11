LENEXA, KAN. — In order to host an in-person event, the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) has decided to reschedule its 2021 conference and expo for Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2021.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic progresses, the IAOM decided to reschedule the April 2021 event. Registration for the IAOM event will open in June.

“It seems likely that holding a conference in person in April could still be difficult due to the risks associated with the pandemic,” said David Jansen, president of the IAOM. “We hope that by pushing back the date of next year’s conference, we’ll be able to better mitigate any risks related to COVID-19. Although we’ve managed to have several virtual events this year, we know that many in our association prefer the interaction and networking that comes from in-person meetings.”

Little Rock, Ark., currently limits mass gatherings to 66% of the capacity restrictions per venue.

“The health and safety of our milling community is our highest priority; the conference will only be held in person when it is safe to do so,” Mr. Jansen said.

For more information about the IAOM’s 125th anniversary event, visit the website.