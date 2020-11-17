CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. in January plans to introduce Oreo Gluten-Free cookies and Oreo Double Stuf Gluten-Free cookies as permanent additions to the Oreo portfolio. The cookies will be available wherever Oreo cookies are sold.

A GFCO (Gluten-Free Certification Organization) certification will be on all cookie packages. An Oreo representative declined to say what type of flour will be used in the cookies.

“We made it our mission to ensure the new recipe delivered a comparable snacking experience to the original recipe, while meeting the needs of ‘snackers’ with a gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivities as well as GFCO standards,” the representative said.

Allied Market Research, Portland, Ore., in May forecast the global gluten-free products industry to have a compound annual growth rate of 7% from 2020 to 2027 and reach $7.5 billion in sales by 2027.

The Oreo brand has flourished as people stay at home during COVID-19. Oreo cookies had US retail sales of $850 million in the 52-week period ended July 12, which was up 20% from the previous 52-week period, according to Information Resources, Inc., a Chicago-based market research firm. Oreo Double Stuf cookies had sales of $345 million, up 17%.