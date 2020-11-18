Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

As one of the sponsors of the Workforce Gap Study discussed in the first episode of Since Sliced Bread’s fourth season, the American Society of Baking (ASB) has been hard at work addressing the issue since the studies 2016 release.

In this episode, Brittny Stephenson Ohr, director of product management at Sugar Foods Corp. and third vice chair at ASB, details what the society has been addressing since being armed with such data. But helping the baking industry connect with students and young professionals has always been a part of ASB’s mission.

“ASB is a great place to be if you want to connect with the younger generation or learn and build up your knowledge and your network within the wholesale baking industry,” Ms. Ohr said.

The organization has always been focused on bringing together those seasoned in the baking industry with those who are new, whether they are students, young professionals or those making a career change.

Hear about the ways ASB is bringing young professionals and established bakers together, even in the light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

