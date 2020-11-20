Tailgating looks a little different in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While some sports fans can still grill out before they head into a stadium, many others are opting to recreate the experience at home with game-day spreads. Picking up on this emerging trend, Distinctive Foods, Wheeling, Ill., joined forces with Pabst Brewing Co., Los Angeles, to launch Pabst Blue Ribbon Mini Pretzel Wrapped Beer Brats under the Chicago Deli brand.

“As a leading producer of Bageldogs, Pretzeldogs, and other dough-wrapped proteins, teaming up with Pabst to create a pretzel wrapped mini beer brat cooked with Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer was a no-brainer,” said Josh Harris, president and founder of Distinctive Foods. “The product is a tailgater’s dream for home consumption.”

An elevated take on the classic pigs-in-a-blanket appetizer, the pretzel beer wraps bring together familiar tailgating fare — pretzels, bratwursts and beer — and combine them to create a convenient frozen snack. The product is made with miniature hardwood-smoked traditional bratwurst wrapped in a traditional Bavarian pretzel bread. Fully cooked and easy to prepare, the pretzel beer brats require less than 1 minute in the microwave before eating.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Mini Pretzel Wrapped Beer Brats are available at warehouse stores for a suggested retail price of $9 to $10 per 20-oz pack. The product is also available in foodservice packaging for convenience stores and restaurants.

Mr. Harris noted that using the Pabst Blue Ribbon branding on the product’s packaging will provide instant credibility to a variety of consumers searching for a convenient snack.

“Pabst draws in both hipsters and value seekers alike,” he said. “Being able to promote the Pabst name is big for a product and is going to appeal to both women and men of all age groups.”