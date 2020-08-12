MILFORD, CONN. — Paul Fabre has been named senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway.

He brings more than 20 years of quick-service and fast-casual restaurant experience to the sandwich chain. Mr. Fabre most recently was senior vice president of menu innovation at Papa John’s International, Inc. He also was co-chair of the company’s operations and product subcommittee, where he worked with franchisees to drive alignment on promotions, products and other initiatives. Prior to joining Papa John’s, he was vice president of R&D and innovation at Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., where he led all culinary initiatives for Outback Steakhouse. He also was senior director of culinary innovation and R&D at BJ’s Restaurants, Inc., and global corporate executive chef at Trader Vic’s Inc.

In his new role, Mr. Fabre will oversee menu improvement and innovation with a focus on introducing new offerings.

“Paul brings years of deep experience across the industry,” said Carrie Walsh, chief marketing officer at Subway. “As a company obsessed with our guests, we’re rethinking the entire brand experience. That means not only honoring some of the fan favorites on our menu but offering new and better culinary experiences and flavors that our guests crave. Chef Paul’s role is all about bringing innovation to our menu that complements the other bold moves we’re making across the brand.”

Mr. Fabre is the latest in a series of new leaders to join Subway as part of its multi-year transformation, which includes an updated restaurant model and greater focus on convenience. Mike Kappitt in March was named the company’s first chief operating and insights officer, and John Chidsey in late 2019 was named chief executive officer.

Subway also made significant cuts to its workforce with three rounds of layoffs in 2020, cutting 50 employees from its corporate headquarters in September, more than 100 in May and 300 in February.