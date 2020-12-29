MERRIAM, KAN. — David H. Rankin has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer of Seaboard Corp. He succeeds Robert L. Steer, who earlier this year was elevated to president and chief executive officer of the company following the passing of Steven J. Bresky.

A 20-plus-year veteran of Seaboard, Mr. Rankin has been the company’s senior vice president of taxation and business development since April 2015. He was vice president of taxation and business development from April 2013 to April 2015, and earlier he was director of taxation and business development and a tax manager.

He received a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting at the University of Missouri-Columbia.