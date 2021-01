A new cocoa butter from AAK delivers improved bloom-retarding effects in a wide range of chocolate products including milk and dark chocolate tablets, coated and filled products, and dark chocolate with nuts. COBAO Pure delays migration and heat-related bloom, extending the shelf life between 50 and 400%. The cocoa butter doesn’t affect the sensory characteristics of the finished product or result in excessive softening, making it suitable for dark chocolate.

