AAK launched a cocoa butter substitute, Cebes choco 15, a patented compound that allows up to 15% of cocoa ingredients to enhance cocoa flavor in products such as baked foods. Other cocoa butter substitutes on the market may have bloom and sensory qualities if the amount of cocoa ingredients exceeds 5%, according to the company.

“We are very excited to launch Cebes choco 15, the only compound on the market that allows up to 15% of cocoa ingredients,” said Luis Parra, AAK’s global director of chocolate and confectionery fats. “It is an innovative, highly flexible solution that can help brands max out on their product’s taste while maintaining longer-lasting quality and cost-efficient processing.”

Cebes choco 15 supports a long shelf life and avoids bloom even in high-cocoa recipes to ensure products retain a glossy appearance, remain hard and stable at room temperature, and are pleasant to the touch.

(973) 344-1300 • www.aak.com