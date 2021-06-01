CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. is introducing Duncan Hines Epic Baking Kits, a collection of colorful, over-the-top cake, brownie and cookie kits.

The kits come in five varieties: Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit, Salted Caramel Brownie Kit, S'mores Brownie Kit, Cookies & Cream Cookie Kit and Cookie Dough Cookie Kit.

“People are discovering the joy of baking like never before,” said Erin Tamm, senior brand manager for Duncan Hines. “Duncan Hines is excited to provide a fun new platform of offerings inspired by the amazing sweet treats we see on social media and in our favorite bakeries. Our new Epic Baking Kits are over-the-top delicious, social media worthy and fun to make with just four easy steps.”

The Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit was developed in collaboration with Post Holdings, Inc. to help celebrate the brand’s 50th birthday. The kit includes confetti cake mix, Fruity Pebbles flavored frosting and Fruity Pebbles cereal.

“The Duncan Hines Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit is a fun, exciting new creation that couldn't have happened at a better time,” said Leah Broeders, head of licensing at Post Consumer Brands. “After all, everyone must have cake on their birthday. We hope Pebbles cereal fans will pick up the new kit and get inspired to bake up a fun and imaginative Fruity Pebbles cake this year.”

The Salted Caramel Brownie Kit includes brownie mix, frosting, crust mix, chocolate candies and pretzels.

The S'mores Brownie Kit contains brownie mix, graham, crust mix, mini marshmallows and fudge drizzle.

The Cookies & Cream Cookie Kit contains chocolate cookie mix, cream filling, sprinkles and cookie pieces.

The Cookie Dough Cookie Kit comes with chocolate chip cookie mix, cookie dough flavored filling and rainbow sprinkles.

Duncan Hines Epic Baking Kits will be available in the baking section of mass retailers nationwide in early March for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per box.