CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. is partnering with Grammy Award-winning artist and philanthropist Dolly Parton to introduce a line of Southern-style desserts under its Duncan Hines brand.

Inspired by the country music star’s favorite family recipes, the Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s lineup includes a Southern-style coconut flavored cake mix, Southern-style banana flavored cake mix, creamy buttercream frosting and chocolate buttercream frosting. The products will be available in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers beginning in March. The cake mixes have a suggested retail price of $2.19, and the frostings have a suggested retail price of $2.09.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” Ms. Parton said. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

Duncan Hines is offering a limited-edition Dolly Parton Baking Collection to introduce the partnership. Featuring the two cake mixes and frostings plus a collectible tea towel, spatula and custom recipe cards, the kit will be available online for $40 while supplies last.

“We are excited to see this partnership — facilitated by Dolly's licensing agency, IMG — evolve for years to come,” said Audrey Ingersoll, brand director at Duncan Hines.