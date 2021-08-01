SEATTLE — Zing Bars is launching a new line of keto-friendly snack bars designed for consumers seeking to reduce their sugar and carb intake, the company said.

Gluten-free and certified kosher, the plant-based bars contain prebiotic tapioca fiber and organic brown rice protein, delivering 10 grams of fiber, 7 to 9 grams of protein and 3 grams of net carbs each. The bars are sweetened with monk fruit and made with MCT oil from coconuts, monounsaturated oils from nut butters and organic cocoa butter.

“MCT oil from coconuts easily converts to energy, nut butters have heart-healthy cholesterol-lowering monounsaturated fats, and organic cocoa butter is rich in antioxidants and provides silky-smooth texture and decadent mouthfeel,” said David Ingalls, registered dietitian and chief executive officer of Zing Bars. “We add a very small amount of natural monk fruit for a touch of sweetness, which doesn't add any calories or sugar. For anyone wanting to cut sugar from their diet, I think these are the best tasting bars with the best nutrition on the market.”

The chocolate almond cacao crunch keto bar contains almonds, organic cocoa nibs, alkalized extra high fat cocoa powder, chocolate liquor and sea salt. Each bar contains 210 calories, 7 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of sugar.

The macadamia snickerdoodle keto bar is made with almonds, macadamia nuts, cashew butter, cinnamon and sea salt. Each bar contains 200 calories, 8 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar.

The peanut butter cookie dough keto bar contains peanuts, sea salt and alkalized extra high fat cocoa powder. Each bar contains 200 calories, 9 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar.

“As professional nutritionists, we weren't content to just up the fat, drop the sugar, forget the flavor and leave it at that like so many others have done before,” Mr. Ingalls said. “So we tackled it the same way we did classic Zing bars: by combining the best nutrition with the best taste, this time with no more than 1 gram of sugar and 3 grams of net carbs.”

Zing keto bars are available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market stores and on Amazon.