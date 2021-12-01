ANKENY, IOWA — Casey’s General Stores has broadened its assortment of private label products with the launch of more than 100 new snack and beverage items under the Casey’s brand. New products include chips, jerky and nuts.

The expansion of its private brand lineup comes on the heels of the rollout of packaged beverage and packaged bakery items that began late last fall.

“We are constantly listening to our guests and building on consumer insights to help ensure Casey’s continues to meet the needs of our shoppers,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer, Casey’s. “Our guests live busy, on-the-go lives and want a great product at a great price from a brand they trust, and we are confident that our updated and expanded Casey’s brand offerings will deliver on what our guests want.”

The new product line will be available in more than 2,200 Casey’s stores and via online ordering across the company’s 16-state footprint starting this month. Casey’s said it plans to continuing expanding the product line.