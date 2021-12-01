HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is adding to its Sara Lee Delightful bread portfolio with the launch of a new variety: Delightful White Made with Whole Grain.

Sara Lee Delightful White Made with Whole Grain is keto-friendly and contains 6 grams of net carbs per slice and 12 grams of net carbs per two-slice serving. The bread features 90 calories per two-slice serving.

Other bread varieties in the Delightful line include multi-grain and honey whole wheat.

In addition to its all-new variety, BBU has refreshed the packaging of Sara Lee Delightful to feature clean and bright colors that reflect the simplicity of the premium product.

“As 2021 kicks off, we at Sara Lee know that diet-based New Year’s resolutions are top-of-mind for many consumers who are looking to start the year off on a healthier note,” said Ben Buch, marketing director of Sara Lee Bread. “With a sleek new look for our Delightful packaging and a delicious new variety, we’re proud to continue providing our fans with flavorful options that are made with whole grain and prove healthy can be delicious, too.”

Sara Lee Delightful White Made with Whole Grain bread is available in a 15-oz, 20-slice loaf for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

The Sara Lee Delightful brand was introduced in late 2003. At the time of the product’s launch, Sara Lee said the bread was tailored to consumers with a heightened awareness of carbs and calories, and not hardcore dieters. Company executives have said the Delightful label was selected as a good fit with the Sara Lee name and as a brand that conveyed a positive image.