SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — Kellogg Co. is catering to keto consumers with new Kashi GO Keto-Friendly Cereal, the brand’s first keto-friendly offering.

Sweetened with allulose and monk fruit, the grain-free cereals are made with pea protein, lentil protein, sunflower oil, chicory root fiber and chickpea flour. The Non-GMO Project verified offerings come in cinnamon vanilla and dark cocoa flavors. Each serving contains 12 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar.

The cinnamon vanilla variety contains 160 calories, 5 grams of fiber and 7 grams of fat, and the dark cocoa flavor is made with fair trade certified cocoa and contains 150 calories, 6 grams of fiber and 6 grams of fat.

“At Kashi, we believe in making eating well easy,” said Melanie Hall, director of brand marketing at Kashi. “We know that consumers are leaving traditional cereal behind to meet their evolving needs, adopting diets that limit sugar intake, increase protein content, and avoid grains. Our mission is to provide these consumers with a keto-friendly cereal that is nutritious, tasty, and is more affordable than other options on the market.”