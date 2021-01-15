COLUMBUS, GA. — Campbell Soup Co. has announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in Columbus by the spring of 2022. Campbell Soup employs 326 at the facility, which makes candy, crackers, cookies, nuts and bars.

Founded in 1927 by Tom Huston, the Columbus plant has had several owners throughout its history. Formerly known as Tom’s Foods, the plant was acquired by Lance in 2005. Campbell Soup acquired the Columbus plant in 2018 as part of its acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. At 94 years old, it is the oldest facility in the Campbell Soup network.

The company said it plans to operate the Columbus facility for up to 18 months and will shut it down in phases.

“Closing one of our facilities is a very difficult decision,” said Valerie Oswalt, executive vice president and president of Campbell Snacks. “The Columbus plant is the oldest in our manufacturing network, making it difficult to retrofit. Our Columbus team is talented and dedicated, and we are committed to assisting them through this transition.”

Campbell Soup said it will phase out production of candy under the Lance brand and will shift production of its higher demand Lance, Emerald and Late July snacks across the division’s manufacturing network.

Campbell Snacks is the snacking division of the Campbell Soup Co. The Campbell Snacks portfolio includes Cape Cod potato chips, Farmhouse bread and cookies, Goldfish crackers, Kettle Brand potato chips, Lance sandwich crackers, Late July snacks, Milano cookies, Pretzel Crisps, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and more.