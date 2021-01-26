HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has launched SweetSnacking.com, a new direct-to-consumer service that allows consumers to have their favorite BBU brands shipped directly to their homes.

According to BBU, the coronavirus pandemic has created demand for products that may be shipped directly to consumers’ homes. SweetSnacking.com will seek to fill that need.

“SweetSnacking.com presents no shortage of snacking options,” said Omar Haque, vice president of e-commerce at BBU. “Whether you prefer sweet, salty or a combination of both, we offer carefully curated, delicious options for the entire family.”

BBU’s new service allows consumers to select from 10 pre-made boxes that offer a varied combination of the company’s brands, including Entenmann’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’ and Takis. Deliveries, which are shipped for free, are made directly to consumers’ homes for ease and convenience, BBU said.

“We know that our consumers can buy from multiple sources, but with everything that has happened since the beginning of the pandemic, we wanted to take the pressure off any way we could,” Mr. Haque said. “This option ensures that everyone can enjoy the same snacks they’ve known and loved while remaining safe inside.”

Delivery is currently available to select ZIP codes. Visit SweetSnacking.com for more information.