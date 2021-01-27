LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Holdings, Inc. is bringing its breakfast cereals into the ice cream aisle with the debut of Pebbles Light Ice Cream.

The Fruity Pebbles flavor features a fruity cereal milk light ice cream with rice cereal bits coated in colorful fruity flavors and a fruity swirl.

The Cocoa Pebbles variety is made with both chocolate and cereal milk light ice creams swirled together with chocolatey rice cereal pieces.

Both Pebbles Light Ice Cream offerings contain half the fat and one-third fewer calories than regular ice cream, according to Post. The treats contain 150 calories per two-third cup serving.

“Fans of Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles cereal who also savor the milk at the bottom of their bowls are going to love these new Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles light ice creams,” said Amy Brothers, Pebbles cereal brand manager at Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc. “As a brand that has inspired kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years, we thought it would be fun to churn fans' favorite flavors into a frozen treat that will take the Pebbles cereal eating experience to a new level.”

Set to hit shelves nationwide in February, Pebbles Light Ice Cream is available in a 48-oz container for $5.99. Additionally, the Fruity Pebbles flavor comes in a 14-oz container for $2.99.

Pebbles Light Ice Cream is the latest in a line of new launches featuring the cereal to celebrate its 50th birthday. Earlier this month, Post partnered with Conagra Brands, Inc. to develop a Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit and joined forces with Danone North America to debut International Delight Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles creamers. Additionally, Post launched Post Cereal Snacks in Cocoa Pebbles Crisps and Fruity Pebbles Crisps varieties.