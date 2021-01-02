WASHINGTON — Barbara Bufe Heidolph has joined Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. as vice president of innovation and quality. In her new role, Ms. Heidolph will work with a team to develop innovative consumer-driven products for the frozen retail market space.

Ms. Heidolph has more than 30 years of research experience in the baking, beverage, dairy and protein industries, most recently working as a consultant to the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, pet food and industrial markets industries for the past three years. Earlier, she was director of technology, technical service and development at Innophos. Prior to Innophos she was a principal scientist at ICL Food Specialties. She also worked for more than 19 years at Monsanto Co.

She received a bachelor’s degree in biology and biological sciences at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. was founded in 2014 to provide fresh, fast and affordable Southern comfort food. The company introduced a CPG line of frozen biscuits in 2015 that is now available in more than 4,500 retailers across the United States.