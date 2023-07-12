HANOVER, PA. — Utz Brands, Inc. has named Jennifer Bentz executive vice president of insights, innovation and marketing services. Ms. Bentz will manage all insights, analytics, innovation and marketing service functions for the company as well as continue developing its e-commerce and digital marketing capabilities while it looks for more market share opportunities in the salty snack industry. She will report to Utz’s chief executive officer Howard Friedman.

Ms. Bentz was most recently EVP of applied technology and innovation for Clif Bar & Co. where she led a multifunctional team and infused consumer understanding into marketing plans to better deliver on growth goals. Ms. Bentz also played a key role in developing marketing and innovation strategies for Clif Bar & Co. based on customized customer and shopper insights and created a commercial analytics capability for the company that utilized first-party data, leading to personalization and successful product launches.

Prior to Clif Bar and Co., she worked at Mintel as chief client officer, Tyson Foods as senior VP of consumer insights and marketing innovation, and Hillshire Brands as VP of consumer insights and marketing innovation. She was also with Kraft Foods for almost 15 years in multiple roles related to consumer insights and marketing services as well as with SC Johnson as marketing decision consultant and with SymphonyIRI Group as a member of client service.

In addition to her job experience, Ms. Bentz has multiple advisory board memberships and affiliations in the wider food industry.

“I believe that Jen's influential leadership, strategic agility, and drive for results make her an excellent fit for Utz,” Mr. Friedman said. “Her expertise in insights, innovation, and marketing services will be instrumental in propelling our growth and enhancing our understanding of consumers, and it’s a privilege to have Jen join our team.”

Ms. Bentz received a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Indiana University.