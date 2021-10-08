KEOKUK, IOWA — Nitin Joshi, PhD, has joined Allied Blending LP as vice president of innovation, quality and technical services.

Prior to joining Allied Blending, Dr. Joshi was vice president of product development at Dairy Management Inc., where he worked with partner Pizza Hut. Earlier, he worked at Campbell Soup Co. for 10 years in various roles, including product development, product technology development and ingredient research and application. Dr. Joshi also was a research associate at South Dakota State University for three years and an assistant professor at Gujarat Agricultural University in India for 11 years. He began his career as a product developer and quality controller at Vadilal Ice Cream Industries.

Dr. Joshi is chair of the 2022 IFT annual meeting scientific program.

Based in Keokuk, Allied Blending provides innovative, functional and value-added ingredient blends for cheese, tortilla, bakery and specialty products.