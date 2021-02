NEW YORK – Hunch Snacks has entered the “bite” market with the introduction of a line of Organic Dark Chocolate Bites. The confectionery item is available in four varieties — peanut butter, almond, hazelnut and chocolate.

The bites feature a wafer covered with dark chocolate that is made with 60% cocoa solids. The company is marketing the products as clean label, free of artificial colors and gluten as well as being USDA certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified.