In this sneak peek of Baking & Snack’s February issue, Charlotte Atchley, editor, gives a rundown of three key stories featured in the magazine. Watch the video above or read the transcription below to learn more about this month’s issue.

We're still working from home, but I thought for this issue I'd come to you from the Sosland Publishing offices as the new editor of Baking & Snack magazine.

I'm so thankful for the opportunity to lead a publication that so many of you trust. You can still expect the same quality content we've always delivered, starting with our February issue.

Dan Malovany is the star of this issue with two features you won't want to miss.

In our annual report on capital spending, sponsored by BEMA, Dan and Marjorie Hellmer, president of Cypress Research, break down the data that shows that you, the bakers, are ready to invest in your future.

Dan also visited The Bakery Cos. newest facility in Nashville and got to talk to Cordia Harrington, founder and CEO, and Yianny Caparos, president, about the company's rebranding to Crown Bakeries. Under this new name, the leadership hopes to convey its mission to treat every customer like royalty.

I also learned a lot reading Donna Berry's feature "Baking with Biotics." In this story, she educates all of us on the ins and outs of baking with prebiotics and postbiotics. With immune health at the forefront of consumers' minds, you won't want to miss this story.

Thank you for reading Baking & Snack magazine. If there's something you would like to see us cover, please do not hesitate to reach out. I'd love to hear from you.