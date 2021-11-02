NEW YORK — The maker of Enlightened frozen desserts is introducing sugar-free ice cream cones, expanding the brand outside of the freezer case.

The 30-calorie cones contain 3 grams of net carbs and no sugar, which compares to 12 grams of net carbs and 8 grams of sugar in a traditional sugar cone, according to the company. The cones are sweetened with erythritol and monk fruit extract.

“We are all familiar with that essential question from our local scoop shop: ‘Cup or cone?’” said Michael Shoretz, founder and chief executive officer of parent company Beyond Better Foods. “We kept all the best aspects of a classic sugar cone — the flavor and crunch — and left out the sugar. Pair it with any ice cream, like our new light Caramel Fudge Pretzel or low-carb P.B. Cookie & Brownie Dough to create a celebratory dessert experience at home.”

Beyond Better Foods has churned out a heap of new product collections over the past year, including keto-friendly cheesecakes and snackable dough bites. The company entered the frozen fruit bar category with the debut of Fruit Infusions, which are infused with adaptogens and contain 70% to 80% less sugar than other fruit bars and ice pops on the market, according to the company. Other Beyond Better Foods brands include Bada Bean Bada Boom crunchy bean snacks and Cloud10 crispy rice treats.

Enlightened Sugar-Free Cones are available online at EatEnlightened.com and Amazon and will launch at Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and other retail outlets in the coming months.